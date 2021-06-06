Agnes McEnany Olinger

1921-2014

Celebrating your 100th birthday in Heaven will be awesome, and what a party you will have.

We miss you so much but we’re happy you are in your eternal home with your Heavenly Father and Jesus.

Mom, thank you so much for being the best mom possible.

Your life was not easy, but you were an overcomer and you taught us how to be overcomers, too.

You were the best mother, friend, and teacher.

You taught us so many things about life that most kids never get to learn in their lifetimes.

We thank you for who we are today.

With love,

Your Girls

