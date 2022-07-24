Adolphs/50

NEW HARTFORD -- Marlin and Marcella (Drahos) Adolphs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 29.

An open house will take place 2 to 5 p.m. July 30 at First Baptist Church in Hew Hartford. The event is being hosted by their children and grandchildren.

The couple were married July 29, 1972, in Shell Rock.

Mrs. Adolphs is a retired Wal-Mart department manager. Her husband is retired from Kent Feeds.

They have three children: Michael (Trisha) Adolphs and Travis (Sarah) Adolphs, all of New Hartford, and Amy (Benjamin) Hutchison of Waverly. There are 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No gifts are requested.