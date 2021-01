Adamson/50

Mr. and Mrs. Adamson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Colorado this summer.

Ken Adamson married Bonnie Schares on January 16, 1971, at St. Francis Barclay Church in Dunkerton.

Their family includes: Laura (Paul) Long of Naperville, Ill, Brian (Amy) Adamson of Cedar Falls, and six grandchildren; Jaden, Kresten, Logan, Maddie, Cole, and Luke.

