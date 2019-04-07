CEDAR FALLS — Alex Dou was named to the dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis.
Dou is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.
WATERLOO — Benjamin Payzant has earned a spot on the president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College.
Students on the fall president’s list at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona include:
DECORAH — Jeffrey Suhr
OSAGE — Jeremy Nicholson
Local students selected to for the recent dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities include:
CEDAR FALLS — Ivan Kozlov, Olivia Martin, Nicasio Martin Ask, Samuel Reinart, Tutku Tazegul
DECORAH — Teressa Lundtvedt
WATERLOO — Kee-Lee Stocks
