CEDAR FALLS — Alex Dou was named to the dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis.

Dou is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

WATERLOO — Benjamin Payzant has earned a spot on the president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College.

Students on the fall president’s list at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona include:

DECORAH — Jeffrey Suhr

OSAGE — Jeremy Nicholson

Local students selected to for the recent dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities include:

CEDAR FALLS — Ivan Kozlov, Olivia Martin, Nicasio Martin Ask, Samuel Reinart, Tutku Tazegul

DECORAH — Teressa Lundtvedt

WATERLOO — Kee-Lee Stocks

