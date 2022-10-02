WATERLOO — Abel Conrads will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Majestic Moon Party & Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave., No. 2614, in Waterloo. The event is hosted by Jeanie, Jan and Rosie.

He was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Visquard, Ostfriesland, Germany. He married Wilma Jean “Jeanie” Conrads. They have two children, Janice (Jan) and Rose Marie (Rosie), two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He is a retired tool and die maker/fabricator.

A light lunch and cake will be served, and cash bar will be available. A short program will take place at approximately 2 o,n, No gifts, please. Your presence is the best gift you can give!