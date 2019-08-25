{{featured_button_text}}
From left, first row, Maureen White, public policy; Arlene Prather-O’Kane and Kay Thrall, co-presidents; second row, Linda Morgan, vice president for fundraising; Sandy Lawry, co-vice president for program; Beebs Downing, co-vice president for membership; and third row, Pat Higby, treasurer; JoAnn DeVries, co-vice president for program; Nancy Hasenwinkel, secretary; Shelia Bullock, co-vice president for membership. (Not pictured; Karen Agee and Amy Hoyer, co-presidents elect)

AAUW-Cedar Falls-Waterloo officers chosen

CEDAR FALLS — AAUW-Cedar Falls-Waterloo recently elected officers for the 2019-2020 membership year.

American Association of University Women is an organization that advocates for women and girls.

Additional information may be found at cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net or AAUW.org.

