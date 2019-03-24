O Holy St. Jude, Apostle and Martyr,
Great in virtue and rich in miracles,
Near kinsman of Jesus Christ,
Faithful intercessor of all who invoke your special patronage in time of need,
To you I have recourse from the depth of my heart and humbly beg to whom God has given such great power to come to my assistance.
Help me in my present and urgent petition.
In return, I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked.
St. Jude, pray for us all those who invoke your aid.
Amen.
