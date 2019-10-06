A Million Pounds Shredded
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union’s Community Shred Day accepted its millionth pound of unwanted, sensitive documents on the event’s 10th anniversary Sept. 21 and 28.
The credit union hosted mobile shred trucks from Shred-it in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Since the first Community Shred Day in 2009, the free event has allowed attendees to protect their identities by safely disposing of sensitive documents. The shredded material is recycled into commercial-grade paper products, saving an estimated 8,063 trees.
Veridian’s next shred events will be in the spring, though dates have not yet been announced. Details will be available at www.Veridiancu.org/shred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.