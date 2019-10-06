{{featured_button_text}}
Veridian Shred Day

Ryan Gehrke and other members of Boy Scout Troup 28 unloaded boxes and bags of documents to be shredded at Veridian Credit Union’s Community Shred Day event on Sept. 21.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A Million Pounds Shredded

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union’s Community Shred Day accepted its millionth pound of unwanted, sensitive documents on the event’s 10th anniversary Sept. 21 and 28.

The credit union hosted mobile shred trucks from Shred-it in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Waterloo.

Since the first Community Shred Day in 2009, the free event has allowed attendees to protect their identities by safely disposing of sensitive documents. The shredded material is recycled into commercial-grade paper products, saving an estimated 8,063 trees.

Veridian’s next shred events will be in the spring, though dates have not yet been announced. Details will be available at www.Veridiancu.org/shred.

