A celebration of life

kris aikey.jpg

Kris Aikey 

KRIS AIKEY

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Share a Miller Lite / Diet Coke in her honor at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Casey’s Pub, 4014 University Ave., Waterloo.

LOVE YAS FOREVER

