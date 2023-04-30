Larry (Grizz) Ross, 76, of Arkansas, died on Sept. 29, 2022, at the Little Rock Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Cedar Falls Boathouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7. It is open to all friends and family.

He was born Aug. 22, 1946, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Max and Erma Ross. On June 12, 1966, he married Carol (Gard) Ross. He retired from John Deere after 33 years of service.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol, and their children; Sheli (Mike) Hemming of Kiowa, CO, and Warren (Karen) Ross of Parker, CO.; and his sister, Karen Letchford of Hot Springs Village, AR.

There are six grandchildren, Jess, Breanna, Eli, Tyler, Izzi and Mattie, and two great-grandchildren, Eliana and Zeke.