A Beautiful Family Summer
Wells Family Summer visit from North Carolina — Lilah, 8 years, Eli, 6 years, Zeke, 4 years, Maya River, and Vaida Sky, 2 years.
With parents Tashana and Hamilton Wells, visiting grandparents, Tanya and Mitch Kirkpatrick, and great-grandparents, Dennis and Judy Christensen, Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Back to NC for School Year!
Picture by Aunt Aubree
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.