Wells family

Lilah, Eli, Zeke, Maya River and Vaida Sky

A Beautiful Family Summer

Wells Family Summer visit from North Carolina — Lilah, 8 years, Eli, 6 years, Zeke, 4 years, Maya River, and Vaida Sky, 2 years.

With parents Tashana and Hamilton Wells, visiting grandparents, Tanya and Mitch Kirkpatrick, and great-grandparents, Dennis and Judy Christensen, Cedar Falls.

Back to NC for School Year!

Picture by Aunt Aubree

