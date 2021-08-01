24/7 Receives Heartland Challenge Grant

WATERLOO— The 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium’s (24/7 BLAC) Business & Entrepreneurship Accelerator recently receives Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation Heartland Challenge Grant as of July 2021. The three-year grant will address the unique networking, education and capital challenges faced by Black founders through access, resources, and strategies to promote business resiliency and sustainability. The grant is $360,000 over a three year period.

“We know that there is an opportunity right here in the Heartland to create inclusive prosperity through entrepreneurship if we build on the strengths and assets of the community – especially those that are excluded and underrepresented. The Heartland Challenge RFP aims to catalyze the kind of approach where we invest in programs and projects that aren’t trying to ‘fix’ marginalized founders, yet recognize their inherent value and invest money in opportunities that do so, as well,” said Ashlei Spivey, Program Officer, Entrepreneurship