2021 Silver Beaver Recipients

WATERLOO-The Winnebago Council of the Boy Scouts of America has recently announced the 2021 recipients of the prestigious Silver Beaver Award.

This award is the highest adult recognition given by the local council to honor and recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves by rendering noteworthy service of an exceptional character to youth from within and outside of the BSA within the 17-county service area of the Winnebago Council.

Since the award was established in 1931, only 460 individuals out of nearly 400,000 volunteers have been recognized with this award from the Winnebago Council, BSA.

Michael Bagur- Mike has served as a dedicated local unit leader for many years. He has completed over 65 BSA trainings, including Wood Badge in 2018. He has served as both Cubmaster and as Assistant Scoutmaster, and has coordinated regional Scouting events. He was the recipient of the Unit Leader Award of Merit, the Cubmaster Key, and the District Award of Merit. Michael is a devoted husband and father, and is employed at North Iowa Transition Center.