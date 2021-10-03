2021 MercyOne Friends of Waterloo Medical Center Scholarships Awarded

WATERLOO -- MercyOne Friends of Waterloo Medical Center has selected eight scholarship recipients for 2021.

These local students pursuing a degree in the medical field each received $1,000 thanks to generous donations and matching funds from the RJ McElroy Trust.

The winners are as follows:

Caitlin Heine of Waterloo is in the school of nursing at the University of Iowa. She graduated from Columbus High School in 2019. Working and excelling at a local pharmacy helped Caitlin make the decision to go into nursing. She is working at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in the emergency department as a unit assistant. Her goal is to become a travel nurse so she can travel across the country to help and serve.

Joshua Merrifield of Waterloo graduated from Columbus High School in May 2021. He is attending the University of Iowa as an undergraduate and plans to attend Palmer College of Chiropractic to earn a doctorate degree. Joshua’s extracurricular activities include participating in multiple sports and volunteering at ReStore in Waterloo.

Sarah Pech of Winthrop graduated from Starmont High School in 2020. She is attending Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids to pursue a nursing degree. Sarah is working as a CNA at a retirement community. Sarah raised more than $4,000 to purchase 200 baby dolls and stuffed dogs to serve as companions to 17 memory care facilities, whose patients suffer from dementia.

Luke Ragsdale graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in May 2021. He is now attending Iowa State University with the goal of becoming a physician. Luke has maintained a 4.0 GPA and completed four years of Spanish that will allow him to travel abroad and experience diversity and interpersonal connections.

Bailey Rustad of Tripoli graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in May 2021 with a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and a minor in Gerontology. She is now working toward her master’s degree in Speech Language Pathology. Bailey volunteers at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center as well as for many campus activities.

Josephine Sagan attends Vinton-Shellsburg High School and graduated in May 2021. She is attending the University of Northern Iowa and then plans to go to Allen College for a nursing degree. Josephine is a CNA at Virginia Gay Hospital and interns with an occupational therapy program.

Ethan Schellhorn of Sumner graduated from Tripoli High School in May 2021. He is attending Wartburg College and hopes to become a physical therapist. Ethan is inspired by his brother, Grant, who has greatly benefited from physical therapy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ethan was able to raise $17,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in six weeks.

Thalia Torres Guzman of Waterloo graduated from Columbus High School in May 2021. She is attending the University of Northern Iowa and obtain a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry before attending medical school to become a pediatric endocrinologist. In addition to obtaining her CNA in 2019, she already has a significant amount of college credits, and has been accepted in UNI's honors program.

