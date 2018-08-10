Annie

The Cedar Summerstock Theater will present "Annie" this weekend in Osage.

Shows are 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Cedar River Complex in Osage. Tickets are available at cedarsummerstock.tix.com.

The show includes at least 25 local actors ranging from 6-year-old to adult, as well as several area musicians who are playing a pit orchestra.

The Cedar Summerstock Theater is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing fine arts to rural Iowa every summer, including four musicals and two cabaret-style events. It features a core company of college theater and tech theater majors working with industry professionals.

Visit www.cedarsummerstock.org for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments