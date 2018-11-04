Annette Schulte

Schulte

ANNETTE SCHULTE joins AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising’s strategic content team as director of writing. She previously was associate director for marketing at the University of Iowa’s Jacobson Institute. Before that she was marketing director for MMS Consultants in Iowa City. She also spent 20 years in the news media in various roles at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments