ANNETTE SCHULTE joins AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising’s strategic content team as director of writing. She previously was associate director for marketing at the University of Iowa’s Jacobson Institute. Before that she was marketing director for MMS Consultants in Iowa City. She also spent 20 years in the news media in various roles at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids.
