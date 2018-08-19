Angel Peters

Peters

ANGEL PETERS has been promoted at Veridian Credit Union to core systems specialist. Peters, a native of Elk Run Heights, has worked at Veridian for 16 years. She previously was a systems analyst for Veridian Fiscal Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Veridian Group. Peters has a degree in marketing from Upper Iowa University.

