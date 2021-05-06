Andrea McGee motivated, builds bonds with patients, families

“My oldest is a worry wart,” she said. “We couldn’t go anywhere. The kids asked why people were bringing food to our door. We were able to stay somewhat secluded. I went back to work after quarantine.”

McGee’s mother nominated her for the 2021 Top Nurses.

“Andrea is one of the best nurses you will come in contact with…When you see her you just know the care you are about to receive will be phenomenal. Very knowledgeable, compassionate, and caring. Such a hard worker. She’s always willing to help and an asset to the team no matter where she is working. She has been in some tough situations but she still gets the job done and conquers them head on.

“Andrea has worked through blood, sweat and tears during this pandemic with her cape on putting in long hours, making several sacrifices in her own life and still maintaining the crazy life of being a mother of 2 boys but she’s never given up. Her loyalty and dedication to her nursing career is amazing…Everyone loves her. She has made me so proud…She’s my nurse, my go to. She was her grandmother’s nurse.”

Now that her boys are older, McGee eventually plans to return to school to get her Registered Nurse and nurse practitioner licenses. But for now, she tries to leave work at work.

“My kids are everything,” she said. “I focus on them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0