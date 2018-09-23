VGM Group has hired four new associates. SOREN HULTMAN is an events coordinator for VGM’s Events division. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, and previously was at Insomniac Events. ANDREA LOUNSBERRY has joined VGM’s Fulfillment division as a customer service representative. She previously was with Old Navy. MIKE ADRIAN is a patient care coordinator with VGM’s HOMELINK division. He is a graduate of UNI and worked at Scheels. MICHAEL HANSON has also joined HOMELINK as a patient care coordinator. He is a UNI graduate and was employed with Ashley Furniture.
