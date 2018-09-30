Four new employee owners have joined the VGM Group. ANA DOBRILOVIC is a copywriter for VGM Forbin. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and previously was at Best Buy. ALYSSA JERGENS is in diagnostic imaging at VGM’s Homelink division. She is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and worked at Covenant Medical Center. JILLIAN WESTRUM also joins Homelink. She is a patient care coordinator and is a graduate of UNI. TESSA McKENNA is an office administrator for VGM’s printing company, Strategic Imaging. She previously worked for Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare.
