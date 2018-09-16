AMY LAIB

Laib

AMY LAIB, MD, family medicine provider, has joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at Covenant's Kimball Ridge Center clinic. Dr. Laib, of Waterloo, earned her medical degree from American University of the Caribbean in Cupecoy, St. Maarten, and recently completed her residency at Union Hospital Family Medicine in Terre Haute, Ind.

