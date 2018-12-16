Amy Davison

AMY DAVISON was named unit manager for Hartman Reserve Nature Center, a part of Black Hawk County Conservation. Davison previously worked with UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and as faculty at the University of Northern Iowa, where she taught leisure, recreation and nonprofit management. Davison earned a doctoral degree at UNI in allied health, recreation and community services.

