AMY DAVISON was named unit manager for Hartman Reserve Nature Center, a part of Black Hawk County Conservation. Davison previously worked with UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and as faculty at the University of Northern Iowa, where she taught leisure, recreation and nonprofit management. Davison earned a doctoral degree at UNI in allied health, recreation and community services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.