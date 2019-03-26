fish fry clip art

The Cedar Falls AMVETS Riders will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, or until the fish is gone, at Post 49, 1934 Irving St.

Cost is $10 per person.

The meal also includes potatoes, coleslaw, and desserts.

