fish fry clip art

An all you can eat fish fry will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday -- or until the fish is gone -- at the AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls.

All proceeds go to help veterans.

Cost is $10 per person. Includes fries, bake potato, coleslaw and dessert.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments