Evansdale AMVETS Post

EVANSDALE -- The Evansdale AMVETS, 706 Colleen Ave.,  will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The menu also will include beans and coleslaw.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

