American Legion scholarship funding

Dennis Soppe and WIlliam Duffy

FAYETTE — Dennis Soppe (left), American Legion National Executive Committee representative for Iowa, recently presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to Upper Iowa University President William R. Duffy. Upper Iowa applied for and received the American Legion of Iowa Foundation funding, which will support two $1,000 scholarships for Iowa residents who are veterans, or spouses or dependent children of a veteran. The scholarships will be presented during the University’s 2022 Honors & Awards Banquet.

