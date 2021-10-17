American Legion Post 660 Pays Tribute

WATERLOO — On October 2nd, the City of New Hartford held the annual pumpkin festival. Pictured is a few of our legion men who gathered to deliver a tribute to the brave 13 fallen Afghanistan soldiers as well as MIA, KIA, all military who are currently serving, retired, and their families. John Brocka American Legion Commander delivered the message as the MC of this 15-minute program.

Picture #1 (L to R), John Brocka, Jack Reininga, Leroy Brocka, Lonnie Hartema, Clyde Luck, Brandon Meyer.

As the Armed Forces Medley played, Website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KhlNCnkQh4, an American Legion member brought a flag to its stand across the stage. (from L to R) Army flag- Jack Reininga, Marine flag: Leroy Brocka, Air Force flag: Clyde Luck, USA flag: Jason Rodgers, Navy flag: Brandon Meyer, Coast Guard flag: Chris Shipper, MIA/POW flag: Lonnie Hartema.

Commencement of the Armed Forces Medley, then began the history of the National Anthem, the “Star-Spangled Banner” Website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7BMjS9vhVI.

John Brocka American Legion Commander concluded the ceremonies with a Thank you for your service, and Thank you to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and their families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0