American Legion announces weekly menu

American Legion logo

WATERLOO --  American Legion 138, 728 Commercial St., has announced its menu for this week. 

There will be a cookout from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday and on Friday the legion will serve up a fish and chicken fry from 5 to 7: 30 p.m.

