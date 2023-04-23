What did communist revolution instigator Vladimir Lenin communicate in 1917? Can you believe how the left idolizes what Lenin had to say?

What did Lenin say? “We must hate—hatred is the basis of communism. Children must be taught to hate their parents if they are not communists.” Hate is indeed a major characteristic of the left. It is probably the main motivation for most of them. How much hate do we see in the current gun violence? And how are gun-free zones working out?

Another Lenin quote: “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” Most decent people think lying is wrong, but not leftists. Anything to advance the cause is morally acceptable. And American leftists certainly follow this adage of Lenin, hoping the American people will eventually accept their lies as truth. Sadly too many do.

How about this Lenin quote? “Give me four years to teach the children and the seeds I have sown will never be uprooted.” This is frightening but is one of the reasons the left is trying to “groom” children now. Indoctrinate them, as early as possible, with leftist propaganda. It’s right out of Lenin’s playbook.

How are we doing at thanking Governor Reynolds and the current state Legislature for their opposition to Marxism/Leninism?

Dave Smith, Waterloo