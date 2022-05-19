American Institute of Architects employment anniversary awards

The American Institute of Architects Iowa Chapter awarded 24 members certificates for their dedication and commitment.
- Craig D. Schwerdtfeger, of Waterloo, celebrated his 35th year anniversary.
- Morris E. Mikkelsen, of Cedar Falls, celebrated his 45th year anniversary.
- Wayne J. Snyder, of Waterloo, celebrated his 55th year anniversary.
Two other local architects were recognized as participants in the AIA Iowa Citizen Architect Program for service to Waterloo.
Michael Broshar, of AIA of Waterloo, is the commissioner for the Enhance Iowa board. The board reviews and awards Enhance Iowa and community and tourism grants.
Zachary Hansen, of INVISION Architecture, was appointed to president and chairperson of Main Street Waterloo.