Amela Saric

Saric

AMELA SARIC has been promoted at Veridian Credit Union to branch manager at Veridian’s Lafayette location. Saric, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for nine years. She previously was a team lead in the member contact center. Saric has a degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa.

