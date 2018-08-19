+3 
VGM Group has added four new associates to its team. AMBER SIMMERMAN has joined the billing department of VGM’s HOMELINK division. She is a graduate of Westminster College and Central Methodist University. She previously was at Mexico (Mo.) Plastics Co. HOMELINK has also hired three new patient care coordinators (PCC). SARA IEHL and KAYLA TEYNOR work as transportation PCCs. Iehl is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and previously was with Dunkerton Community Schools. Teynor is a graduate of Oelwein High School and previously was at BioLife. KAYLA MINTEY is a PCC for the Home/Vehicle Modification division. She is a student at Hawkeye Community College and previously was at Hy-Vee.

