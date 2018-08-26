Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Cost: Non-member $10, Member $8.50
Succulents and cacti are a great way to add low maintenance plants to your garden and home. Join Keri as she discusses the plants, designs, care, and propagation that will make succulents some of your new favorite plants.
Reserve your space here: http://www.cedarvalleyarboretum.org/education/education-classes/
