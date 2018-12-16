+4 
Promotions at CBE Companies include AMANDA GANTOIS promoted to director, human resources. She has been with CBE since 2005. BRENT GARLAND, CHELSIA WALLICAN-JONES, AMBER SOTEROS and LINDA MILLER were promoted to supervisor, operations. Garland has been with CBE since 2013 and has a degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University, Wallican-Jones has been with CBE since 2016 and has a diploma from Waterloo East High School, and Miller has been with CBE since 2014 and has a diploma from Cedar Falls High School.

