ALPHA WOODWARD, a music therapist, has been named director of music therapy at Wartburg College. Woodward started her career at a long-term care facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. Beginning in 2004, she spent about four years at the Pavarotti Music Centre in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She has taught at Concordia University in Montreal; served as course director for the master’s in music therapy program at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in Limerick, Ireland; and was the interim director of music therapy at Marywood University in Scranton, Pa. She has a master’s in music therapy from Open University in British Columbia and her Ph.D. from Antioch University in Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.