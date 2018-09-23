Alpha Woodward

Woodward

ALPHA WOODWARD, a music therapist, has been named director of music therapy at Wartburg College. Woodward started her career at a long-term care facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. Beginning in 2004, she spent about four years at the Pavarotti Music Centre in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She has taught at Concordia University in Montreal; served as course director for the master’s in music therapy program at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in Limerick, Ireland; and was the interim director of music therapy at Marywood University in Scranton, Pa. She has a master’s in music therapy from Open University in British Columbia and her Ph.D. from Antioch University in Ohio.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments