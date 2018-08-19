ALLISON BLANFORD has been promoted at The Veridian Group to operations analyst for Veridian Fiscal Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Veridian Group. Blanford, a of Cedar Falls, has been employed at The Veridian Group for five years, most recently as the enrollment coordinator. She earned a degree in statistics and actuarial sciences from the University of Northern Iowa.
