WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include:

 

Master of Science in Occupational Therapy

CALMAR -- Morgan Lensing

CEDAR FALLS -- Andrew Mundt-Fettkether, Rachel Sandell

INDEPENDENCE -- Taryn Tarpy

MANCHESTER -- Matthew Waterman

NASHUA -- Callie Masters

WAVERLY -- Amanda Dixon

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

CEDAR FALLS -- Deserai Deery, Kaitlyn Morris

CHARLES CITY -- Shannon Dailey

DENVER -- Madison Johnston

DUNKERTON -- Kymberly Kuenstling

ELMA -- Abigail Dunn

FAIRBANK -- Kayla Even

GLADBROOK -- Jayde Price

GREENE -- Lisa Feldman

GRUNDY CENTER -- Mackenzie Mackie

INDEPENDENCE -- Jessica Ender

IOWA FALLS -- Ashley Emerson, Lindy Lehmann

JANESVILLE -- LaRay Nazario

JESUP -- Allison McMartin, Hannah Youngblut

WATERLOO -- Alyssa Gruye, Tracey Guthrie, Brianne Ott, Kesley Rash

WAVERLY -- Mallory Steiert

WEST UNION -- Morgan Wolfs

Master of Science in Nursing

CEDAR FALLS -- Tatjana Covic, Micaela Rahm

DENVER -- Jan Davis

PARKERSBURG -- Nicole Nielsen

STRAWBERRY -- Chelsey Zitelman

SUMNER -- Nicole Wurzer

WAVERLY -- Kyle McCaslin

