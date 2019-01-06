WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include:
Master of Science in Occupational Therapy
CALMAR -- Morgan Lensing
CEDAR FALLS -- Andrew Mundt-Fettkether, Rachel Sandell
INDEPENDENCE -- Taryn Tarpy
MANCHESTER -- Matthew Waterman
NASHUA -- Callie Masters
WAVERLY -- Amanda Dixon
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
CEDAR FALLS -- Deserai Deery, Kaitlyn Morris
CHARLES CITY -- Shannon Dailey
DENVER -- Madison Johnston
DUNKERTON -- Kymberly Kuenstling
ELMA -- Abigail Dunn
FAIRBANK -- Kayla Even
GLADBROOK -- Jayde Price
GREENE -- Lisa Feldman
GRUNDY CENTER -- Mackenzie Mackie
INDEPENDENCE -- Jessica Ender
IOWA FALLS -- Ashley Emerson, Lindy Lehmann
JANESVILLE -- LaRay Nazario
JESUP -- Allison McMartin, Hannah Youngblut
WATERLOO -- Alyssa Gruye, Tracey Guthrie, Brianne Ott, Kesley Rash
WAVERLY -- Mallory Steiert
WEST UNION -- Morgan Wolfs
Master of Science in Nursing
CEDAR FALLS -- Tatjana Covic, Micaela Rahm
DENVER -- Jan Davis
PARKERSBURG -- Nicole Nielsen
STRAWBERRY -- Chelsey Zitelman
SUMNER -- Nicole Wurzer
WAVERLY -- Kyle McCaslin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.