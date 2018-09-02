WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

BUCKINGHAM — Shannon Stuart

CEDAR FALLS — Caitlyn Van Blaricom

DENVER — Alexander Smith

DUMONT — Megan Rieken

JANESVILLE — Kayla Johnson

JESUP — Autumn Steuben

OSSIAN — Kendra Langreck

TAMA — Trisha Walz

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

WATERLOO — Chelia Briner, Amanda Knudsen

Master of Science in Nursing

ROWLEY — Hope Gruman

WATERLOO — Michaela Johnson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments