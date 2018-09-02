WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include:
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
BUCKINGHAM — Shannon Stuart
CEDAR FALLS — Caitlyn Van Blaricom
DENVER — Alexander Smith
DUMONT — Megan Rieken
JANESVILLE — Kayla Johnson
JESUP — Autumn Steuben
OSSIAN — Kendra Langreck
TAMA — Trisha Walz
WATERLOO — Chelia Briner, Amanda Knudsen
Master of Science in Nursing
ROWLEY — Hope Gruman
WATERLOO — Michaela Johnson
