Allen College Graduates

WATERLOO — The following local students have graduated in the following programs at Allen College.

Associate of Science in Radiology: Taylor Gilles, Allyson Grimm, Abby Hageman, Riley Hinz, Melique Jenkins, Madison Pedersen, Rachel Walvatne, Susan Wandro, Shelbe Wason, Domonique Woods, and Megan Yokem.

Diagnostic Medical Sonography: Allison Lehnen.

Bachelor of Science of Nursing: Shannon Angove, Fatima Begic, Kendra Cass, Laryn Ewoldt, Haley Hansen, Calli Johnson, Paige Kerkove, Hope Lamphere, Josie Meier, Annika Schmidt, Rachel Schmit, Abigail Smith, and Carson Wright.

Master of Science in Occupational Therapy: Derek Franzen, Kelsey Kirchoff, and Kathryn Yarwood.

Master of Science in Nursing: Rachel Amling, Kama Ausborn, Kayln Boge-Kleiss, Kelli Haut, Megan Heise, Kathleen Holden, Medina Kuljuhovic, Amanda Middendorf, Hannah Strottman, Emily Swartley, Laura Ubben, and Gorana Zekanovic.

Doctor of Nursing Practice: Deborah Van Dyke.

