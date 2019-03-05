A strong group of area girls' basketball players have been named all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Among the group of 12 Northeast Iowa standouts are Cedar Falls' Emerson Green and Anaya Barney.
Green, a junior, earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season after averaging 18.4 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals a game for the Tigers, who finished 19-2. Barney, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks a game.
In Class 1A, Clarksville junior point guard Kori Wedeking was named to the first team after leading the Indians to their first state tournament. Wedeking averaged 17.6 points.
AGWSR senior Aubrie Fisher was named to the 1A second team for the second consecutive season. She led the Cougars in scoring with a 15.4 average.
Janesville senior guard Briana Baker-Bruce was named to the third team. Baker-Bruce led the Wildcats with a 15.3 ppg average while also dishing out 97 assists and grabbing 53 steals.
Grundy Center's Hailey Wallis was named to the first team in Class 2A after leading the Spartans to their second consecutive state championship game. The Minnesota State-Mankato recruit averaged 18.3 points while leading Grundy Center in steals (72) and assists (60). Wallis was a second-team selection in 2018.
Dike-New Hartford junior point guard Ellie Foster was named to the 2A second team for the second straight season. Foster led the Wolverines to their second consecutive state tournament by averaging 15.3 points.
Aplington-Parkersburg's Sophia Jungling and East Buchanan's Erica Hoffman each were named to the third team.
Iowa recruit Sharon Goodman of Crestwood is a repeat first-team choice after leading the Cadets back to the state tournament while averaging more than 23 points and 12 rebounds a game.
Katie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden made the third team.
In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Abbie Draper was named to the second team. Draper was the leading scorer (14.8) for the state qualifying Go-Hawks.
West Des Moines Valley senior guard Zoe Young, who has signed with Maryland, was named Miss Basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.