Alison Urbina

Urbina

ALISON URBINA has been appointed chief executive officer of BankIowa in Independence. Urbina has served as BankIowa’s president since October 2017. Urbina, a native of Independence, attended college at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. She worked in banking for 15 years at the Federal Reserve Bank and then at Northern Trust, during which time she received an MBA from the University of Chicago. She has also completed the Graduate School of Banking program.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments