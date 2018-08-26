Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa is welcoming ALI AZIZ, MD, to Covenant Clinic. Dr. Aziz, of Cedar Falls, is a hospitalist at Covenant Medical Center. Dr. Aziz received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan in 2012. He recently completed an Internal Medicine residency at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.