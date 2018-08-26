Dr. Ali Aziz

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa is welcoming ALI AZIZ, MD, to Covenant Clinic. Dr. Aziz, of Cedar Falls, is a hospitalist at Covenant Medical Center. Dr. Aziz received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan in 2012. He recently completed an Internal Medicine residency at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

