AJ Lawson
- Defensive back
- 6-0, 175, freshman
- Decatur, Ill. (MacArthur HS)
First-team all-conference as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-county as a junior . . . had 39 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, with 25 tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown on defense . . . earned two letters in basketball and track . . . placed in state track meet in high jump, while also competing in long jump and sprints.
