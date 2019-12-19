AJ Lawson

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWITTER

  • Defensive back
  • 6-0, 175, freshman
  • Decatur, Ill. (MacArthur HS)

First-team all-conference as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-county as a junior . . . had 39 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, with 25 tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown on defense . . . earned two letters in basketball and track . . . placed in state track meet in high jump, while also competing in long jump and sprints.

