Aidan Bouman

Quarterback

6-foot-5, 235 pounds

Buffalo, Minn

The son of former NFL quarterback Todd, Bouman passed for better than 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior and finished with 9,568 yards, second all-time in Minnesota, as a three-year starter.

