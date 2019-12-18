Aidan Bitter

Aidan Bitter

 

Aidan Bitter

Wide receiver

6-foot-3, 175 pounds

Lutz, Fla (Steinbrenner)

Bitter caught 54 passes for 807 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Also a track standout, Bitter has run 14.53 in the 110 hurdles, has cleared 6-foot-8 in the high jump and leaped 22-8 ½ in the long jump.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments