Aidan Bitter
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Lutz, Fla (Steinbrenner)
Bitter caught 54 passes for 807 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Also a track standout, Bitter has run 14.53 in the 110 hurdles, has cleared 6-foot-8 in the high jump and leaped 22-8 ½ in the long jump.
