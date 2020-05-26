AGWSR High School, Ackley

March 16, 2020. This was the last day that many of us walked the halls together, had classes together, or ate lunch together in the commons. Due to the COVID-19, we were told that school would be dismissing March 17 and would possibly resume in four weeks.

Everyone was so unsure about everything. No one knew what was happening. However, after four weeks of uncertainty, it became clear that the senior year we’d dreamed of was quickly disappearing.

As a class, we have mourned the loss of track, golf, several banquets, prom and all the regular senior celebrations that normally take place in this time. Although this is not the end we imagined, it has taught us valuable life lessons that we wouldn’t have otherwise learned.

Be thankful for the moments that feel mundane. You never know when you’ll wish you had them back.

Surround yourself with people who love and support you, and you can make it through anything.

This struggle has truly made us stronger as a class and as individuals, and we are ready to take on life with its many joys and challenges.

I know I speak for all of my classmates when I say “thank you” to our community for supporting us in everything, especially during this trying time.