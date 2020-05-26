You are the owner of this article.
AGWSR High School, Ackley
March 16, 2020. This was the last day that many of us walked the halls together, had classes together, or ate lunch together in the commons. Due to the COVID-19, we were told that school would be dismissing March 17 and would possibly resume in four weeks.

Everyone was so unsure about everything. No one knew what was happening. However, after four weeks of uncertainty, it became clear that the senior year we’d dreamed of was quickly disappearing.

As a class, we have mourned the loss of track, golf, several banquets, prom and all the regular senior celebrations that normally take place in this time. Although this is not the end we imagined, it has taught us valuable life lessons that we wouldn’t have otherwise learned.

Be thankful for the moments that feel mundane. You never know when you’ll wish you had them back.

Surround yourself with people who love and support you, and you can make it through anything.

This struggle has truly made us stronger as a class and as individuals, and we are ready to take on life with its many joys and challenges.

I know I speak for all of my classmates when I say “thank you” to our community for supporting us in everything, especially during this trying time.

Congratulations, AGWSR Class of 2020

Class President Rachel Sicard

Class colors: Navy and purple

Class flower: White rose

Class motto: “Our lives before us, our paths are behind us, but our memories are forever with us.”

Class valedictorian: Jaiden Shahan

Class salutatorian: Natalie Lippert

Graduating seniors 

Stefan Daniel Alairkssson

Jayden Levi Barney-Johnson

Leesa Cayanne Bihm

John Michael Butler II

Garrett Dillon Cooper

Adrianna Marie Annette Daniels

Keara Josephine Day

Samantha Kay deNeui

Antonia Feigl

Ali Jo Gerbracht

Bailey Jay Granzow

Natalie Grace Lippert

Robert Thomas Meinders

Karina Mele

Mersadez Lynn Minard

Samantha Mucino-Baca

Whitanie Lissa Nederhoff

Titan Andrew John Opperman

Lara Esme'e Ottevanger

Keaton Anthony Penning

Brody Richard Roder

Ryleigh Ann Schipper

Jaiden Connor Shahan

Cameron Scott Shimon

Rachel Lynn Sicard

Riley Linn Sicard

Lucas Charles Starr

Tanner Mitchell Weichers

