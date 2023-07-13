WATERLOO — Rain was a welcome sight Wednesday morning for farmers in and around Waterloo.

The municipal airport reported 0.89 inches accumulated over a three to four hour span during typically what’s the warmest month of the year, as well as the 157th week overall of moderate drought conditions seen across the state.

“Today’s rainfall event is one of those million dollar rainfalls that holds the crop on for a good amount of time,” said Justin Glisan, Iowa’s state climatologist. “As the corn starts transpiring more and uses more water, it will soak up this water that we’ve gotten. But these are the types of rains we really need.”

Despite northeastern and parts of eastern Iowa having been wetter than other areas in the state over the last three years, Gilsan said precipitation deficits and more severe conditions have been popping the last few months, especially around Waterloo.

“We expect about an inch of rainfall per week this time of year, so Waterloo’s picked up what they would expect on a weekly basis over three or four hours,” Glisan said.

Crops are starting to see pollination and corn tassels emerge. The rain will replenish soil moisture during what Glisan called a pivotal time for corn and beans when soil profiles as generally dry. Corn will green up, not “pineapple,” as it does when forced to conserve moisture.

“This is by no means is a drought buster, but this is the type of event that you want when you get an appreciable amount of rainfall,” he said. “When you look at the next seven day outlook, it’s showing a continuation of an active storm track with another half inch to an inch possible.”

Western Iowa was the recipient of some much-needed precipitation last week, but Waterloo’s early figures haven’t reached the same level, according to Glisan.

