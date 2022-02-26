Certified handlers course set for March 9

TRIPOLI – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County will host a certified handlers continuing instruction course for commercial pesticide applicators March 9. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program is available at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is Tripoli. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Karen Hostetler at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at (319) 882-4275.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for certified handlers. Topics covered will include pesticide use and the environment, pesticide labels and comprehension, and pesticide container handling and disposal.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.

