Bremer County Extension council officers elected

WAVERLY -- Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County extension council organizational meeting in January. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.

The county extension council is the governing body of ISU Extension and Outreach. With ISU Extension, it hires county staff, manages the budget and helps determine programming.

In partnership with ISU Extension and Outreach, the council provides educational opportunities that bring university resources to the needs of the county and region. Local county extension programs include the 4-H and Youth Development Program, Iowa Master Gardeners, Master Conservationist, coordinating the large Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard, aiding with, and providing programming for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Sciences, plus Community and Economic Development.