Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch March 13

WAVERLY -- Open to the general public, the popular annual Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch is coming to the Waverly Fairgrounds in the 4-H building Sunday, March 13. We will be serving from 8 a.m.-noon. Also included will be baked goods, fruit, and drinks.

The free will donations from the omelet brunch, plus proceeds from a silent auction will go towards supporting the large Bremer County 4-H program. There are approximately 225 4-H and/or young Clover Members active in the Bremer County 4-H program, with projects in numerous projects ranging from dealing with livestock to STEM.

For more information on the Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch, contact Bremer ISU Extension 4-H Youth Coordinator Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at (319) 882-4275, or nicolert@iastate.edu.

